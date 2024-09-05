Para powerlifter Ashok finishes sixth at Paralympics

Paris, Sep 5 (PTI) India's Ashok failed to live up to his expectations, finishing sixth in the men's 65kg para powerlifting final at the Paralympics here on Thursday.

Ashok lifted 196kg in his first attempt, followed by 199kg and then wrapped up his outing with a much-better lift of 206kg, which was not enough for a podium finish. He eventually finished sixth out of eight competitors.

China's Yi Zou won the gold in the competition, while Britain's Mark Swan bagged the silver, who lifted 215kg. The bronze went to Algeria's Hocine Bettir, whose best effort was 213kg.

Para powerlifting is a bench press competition that tests upper body strength. It has only one discipline but the athletes compete in different weight categories.

The athletes competing in powerlifting have an impairment in their hips or legs. Ashok, who hails from Gohana in Sonipat district, had contracted polio as a child.

