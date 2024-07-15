Para-shuttler Manasi flays Harbhajan, Raina, Yuvraj for allegedly insensitive video

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) World Championship gold-medallist para shuttler Manasi Joshi on Monday strongly criticised former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina for allegedly mocking people with disabilities saying that the now deleted video uploaded on Instagram set a very bad precedent.

A police complaint has also been filed against the three former cricketers.

The deleted instagram video had Harbhajan, Raina and Yuvraj Singh limping and holding their backs to show the physical toll their bodies had taken during the World Championship of Legends held recently in England. All are retired cricketers.

The former cricketers shared the video after India Champions beat Pakistan Champions by five wickets in the final of the tournament.

"Body ki Tauba Tauba ho Gayi in 15 days legends cricket... Every part of the body is sore. Straight competition to our brothers @vickykaushal09 @karanaujla our version of Tauba Tauba dance. What a SONG," the caption of the video read.

Manasi, the 2019 World Championship gold-medallist para shuttler in 2019 and silver-medallist at the Hangzhou Asian Games in doubles, posted an Insta story saying, "You don't know how much harm your behaviour can do and the appreciation you are getting from the people around, it's appalling to see," wrote Manasi, 35.

"Wanted more responsibility from stars that you all are, please do not mock at the gait patterns of people with disabilities. This isn't fully," said the athlete, whose leg was amputated following a road accident in 2011.

"This reel of yours is going to encourage that it is ok to make fun of walking patterns of people with disabilities for a few laughs. More young children with disabilities will be bullied by using this reel," she added.

Following an uproar over the video, Harbhajan Singh posted a clarification on 'X', saying there was no intention to insult anyone.

The head of Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) Ravi Chauhan feels that the cricketers did the right thing by removing the post.

"I had myself spoken to Bhajji paaji after the video was uploaded and told him about possible consequences," Chauhan, a former differently abled cricketer turned administrator told PTI.

"Harbhajan understood the seriousness and kept his promise by deleting the video. I know him and understand that there was no intention to mock any physically challenged person but in this day and age of social media, it would always become sensitive issue," Chauhan said.

Earlier in the day, a complaint has been lodged by Arman Ali, the executive director of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), with the SHO of the Amar Colony police station here.

Besides the cricketers, the complaint has also been filed against Sandhya Devanathan, the vice president and managing director of Meta India.

In the complaint, social media platform Instagram, which is owned by Meta, has been accused of violating the Information Technology Act, 2000, by allowing such content to be posted.

A police officer said the complaint was received at the Amar Colony police station and it will be shared with the cyber cell of the district for further probe into the matter.

"If any of you athletes would have done responsible community service in disability space area, you all would not have come up with this reel. A am scared how the PR agencies of these athletes approved this reel for public platform.

"I'm really disappointed in you @harbhajan3, @sureshraina3 and all the people who in comments section who are appropriating this reel," she added. PTI AM Disability activists have found the video to be in poor taste. The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled called the video "totally disgraceful".

In a post on 'X', Harbhajan Singh said, "Just wanted to clear to our people who are complaining about our recent videos of 'Tauba Tauba' on social media after winning the championship here in England. We didn't want to hurt anyone's sentiments. We respect every individual and community and this video was just to reflect to our bodies after playing continuous cricket for 15 days.

"SORE bodies.. we are not trying to insult or offend anyone... still if people think we have done something wrong.. all I can say from my side SORRY to everyone... please let's stop this here and move forward. Stay happy and healthy (sic)," he said in the post. PTI AM UZM AM KHS KHS