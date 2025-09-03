Para shuttler Sukant Kadam becomes World No. 1 in SL4 category

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Ace Indian para shuttler Sukant Kadam has climbed to the coveted No. 1 spot in the SL4 category in the latest BWF rankings.

Sukant's rise to the top follows his gold medal-winning performance at the Spanish Para-Badminton International 2025.

"Reaching World No. 1 is a dream come true and it motivates me to push harder in my training every day," Sukant said.

Looking ahead, he is preparing for the upcoming China Para-Badminton International 2025, with his sights firmly set on the Asian Para Games next year.

"China Para Badminton International 2025 is a great opportunity to test myself against the best, and I am focused on maintaining this form to perform my best at the Asian Games next year," he added.