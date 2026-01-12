Para shuttlers Bhagat, Kadam to begin 2026 season in Egypt

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Paralympics medallists Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam will begin their 2026 international season at the Egypt Para Badminton International in Cairo from Tuesday.

The tournament will conclude on January 18.

Bhagat and Kadam will be competing in men's singles and men's doubles in their respective categories SL3 and SL4.

With strong international participation expected, the event is set to offer valuable exposure at the start of the new season.

"Starting the year with an international tournament like Egypt is very important for building rhythm. The focus is on staying disciplined, trusting the preparation, and taking each match as it comes. It's about setting the right tone for the rest of the season. Which I am preparing myself for," said Bhagat.

Kadam added, "Early tournaments are important to understand where we stand and to work on the areas that need improvement. My focus is on staying consistent and pushing our performance level higher." PTI AH APS APS