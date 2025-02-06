Para sport, swimming and track cycling to offer highest medals in Commonwealth Games 2026

Glasgow: More than 200 gold medals will be up for grabs across 10 days of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, the 23rd edition of the event, with para-sport, track cycling and swimming boasting the highest medals.

The competition will be held from July 23 to August 2 next year and will feature a "10-sport programme concentrated across four venues within an eight-mile corridor of the city".

While mixed 4x400m relay has been added to the schedule, Commonwealth Mile will make a comeback for the first time since 1966.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said in a release, "The mile is the quintessential Commonwealth athletics event whose return to the Games in Glasgow 2026 I very much welcome." "From 1930 through to 1966, the mile was the blue riband event of each Games and the magic of the mile continues to resonate with sports fans," he added.

The para sports program will consist of six of the 10 sports and will have a record 47 medal events.

The Games will be held at the Commonwealth Arena and Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Scottish Exhibition Centre (SEC), Scotstoun Stadium and Tollcross International Swimming Centre.

The 10 sports on the schedule of the CWG 2026 are artistic gymnastics, athletics and para-athletics, 3x3 basketball and 3x3 wheelchair basketball, boxing, swimming and para-swimming, bowls and para bowls (indoor), judo, netball, track and para track cycling, and weightlifting and para powerlifting.

"The track cycling programme will see 26 medal events in total across para and non-para disciplines," the organisers said in a release.

"The para track cycling programme has doubled in size from Birmingham 2022, with eight medals available, including the C1-C3 (men) and C4-C5 (women) Time Trials and Individual Pursuits for the first time," it added.

The swimming competition in both para and non para categories will have 56 medal events.

"In a Games' first, the men's 800m Freestyle and women's 1500m Freestyle races will be included," the release said.

The para athletics will also have athletes competing in jumping, throwing and track events for the first time whereas the athletics programme will be held across "all 74 territories".

Chief Executive of Glasgow 2026 Phil Batty said, "The huge track cycling and swimming programmes, alongside the return of the Mile in athletics, a wealth of disciplines introduced across the para athletics, para track cycling and para swimming programmes makes the Glasgow 2026 sporting programme a really exciting prospect for fans and athletes alike."