Para Swimming Nationals: Karnataka's Simran and Sharanaya win a gold each

Panaji, Oct 21 (PTI) Karnataka's Simran and Sharanaya claimed gold medals in the women's 50m backstroke S6 and S7 categories respectively on the second day of the National Para Swimming Championship here on Monday.

Simran clinched the gold with a time of 1:00.35, while Kabita of Odisha and Gajapriya of Tamil Nadu took the silver and bronze respectively in the 50m backstroke S6 class.

Sharanaya claimed another gold for the state in the 50m backstroke S7 category with a time of 1:01.46, while Dimple of Rajasthan and Pankaja of Karnataka completed the podium.

In the S8 category, Rajasthan's Puran dominated with a gold-winning time of 56.69, with Towfika of West Bengal and Vaishnavi of Maharashtra taking second and third places.

The S9 category saw Kiran of Rajasthan triumph with a strong finish with 52.18, while Bhanumati of Odisha and Sahid of West Bengal claimed silver and bronze.

In the men's events, Kerala's Tomy Joseph secured gold in the S11 category of the 50m backstroke event with an impressive time of 54.45, followed by Ranjan Kumar of Odisha and Munna of Delhi.

In the S12 category, West Bengal's Biswajit took home the gold, with Rajasthan's Bhagirath and Ganesh earning silver and bronze respectively.

The women's S11 category saw Maharashtra's Kanchanmala shine with a gold-winning performance of 52.69, while Tamil Nadu's Eswari and Rajasthan's Yeshu took silver and bronze.

The 100m breaststroke event also provided thrilling races.

In the men's SB 4 category, Herojit Singh of Services won gold with a time of 2:22.15, while Odisha's Narahari and Haryana's Daulat followed in second and third.

The SB 5 category witnessed Andhra Pradesh's Lakshamana Rao securing the top spot with a time of 2:05.47, followed by Maharashtra's Chaitanya Vishwas and Rajasthan's Om Prakash.