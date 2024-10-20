Para Swimming Nationals: Lakhan Singh wins gold

Panaji, Oct 20 (PTI) Rajasthan's Lakhan Singh claimed the gold medal in the men's S4 100m freestyle with an impressive time of 3:04.50 in the National Para-Swimming Championship here on Sunday.

He was followed closely by Kamalkant from Odisha and Haryan's Balraj, who secured silver and bronze, respectively.

Odisha's Narhari secured victory in the S5 100m freestyle with a remarkable time of 1:54.73, edging out Lakshmarao from Andhra Pradesh and Shams Aalam of Bihar, who took silver and bronze.

Maharashtra's Chaitanya Vishwas stood out in the S6 100m freestyle, winning gold with a time of 1:15.64, followed by Uttarakhand Rajendra Singh and Odisha's Chaitonya.

The S7 category saw a strong performance from Karnataka, with Tejas and Gopichand finishing first and second, respectively. Tejas clocked in at 1:14.19, while Charith from Andhra Pradesh secured the bronze.

Karnataka continued to dominate the pool, with Shridhar winning gold in the S8 category with a time of 1:07.46. The S9 event saw another impressive showing, with Sahil Rajaram and Amol of Karnataka finishing first and second.

In the S10 category, Kapil Kumar from the Services took gold with a time of 1:02.50, while Ajay Hindurao and Swapnil Sanjay from Maharashtra earned silver and bronze. PTI AH AH BS BS