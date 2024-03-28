Parag lifts RR to 185 for 5 against DC

Jaipur, Mar 28 (PTI) Riyan Parag made a 45-ball 84 not out to lift Rajasthan Royals to a challenging 185 for 5 against Delhi Capitals in their IPL match here on Thursday.

Sent in to bat, Parag hit seven fours and six sixes as RR recovered from 36 for 3 in eighth over to a good total in the end.

He added 54 with Ravichandran Ashwin, who smashed three sixes on way to a 19-ball 29.

Parag also shared 52 runs with Dhruv Jurel (20) and another 43 with Shimron Hetmyer (14 not out).

For DC, Mukesh Kumar (1/49), Khaleel Ahmed (1/24) and Anrich Nortje (1/48), Axar Patel (1/21) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/41) snapped one wicket each.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 185 for 5 in 20 overs (Riyan Parag 84 not out; Axar Patel 1/21). PTI ATK PDS PDS