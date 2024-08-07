Riyan Parag takes 3 on debut as SL score 248 for 7 against India

Colombo: All-rounder Riyan Parag took 3 for 54 on debut but Sri Lanka still managed a competitive 248 for 7 riding on Avishka Fernando's composed 96 and Kusal Mendis's well-compiled 59 in the third and final ODI here on Wednesday.

Bowling his off-breaks, Riyan denied Fernando a well-deserved century. His 102-ball innings had nine fours and two sixes.

Fernando added 89 runs for the first wicket with Pathum Nissanka (45) and another 82 for the second wicket with Mendis.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 248/7 (Avishka Fernando 96, Kusal Mendis 59, Riyan Parag 3/54) vs India.