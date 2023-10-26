Paragliding Pre-World Cup kicks off in Himachal's Bir Billing

Shimla, Oct 26 (PTI) The Paragliding Pre-World Cup commenced at Bir-Billing in Himachal's Kangra district on Thursday, with more than 186 participants from around 28 countries registering themselves for the event.

The event would conclude on November 2, 2023.

"It is an honour to host Paragliding Pre-World Cup and sports enthusiasts and people of the state are excited about this event," said R S Bali, the chairman of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Limited (HPTDCL) who virtually attended the opening ceremony.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Bali said the CM has envisaged Kangra as the tourist capital of the state and the government is working on various projects for this purpose.

He said the state government was promoting adventure sports and new unexplored destinations were being developed and referred to flying festival organised at Junga near Shimla recently.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Kishori Lal inaugurated the international event by flagging off the paragliders on the occasion. The event is being organized jointly by the Billing Paragliding Association and the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had earlier said that known as the 'Paragliding Capital of India', Bir Billing has gained a global reputation in the world of paragliding. Bir Billing is also famous for trekking, mountain biking and spiritual studies.

The event has received approval from both the governing bodies of paragliding namely - Federation of Aeronautical International Paragliding World Cup Commission and Aero Club India.

As safety remains a top priority, two teams from the Army Adventure Wing and the Indian Air Force Adventure Wing would be deputed and helicopters will also remain stationed, according to the statement. PTI BPL CK