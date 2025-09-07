Paralympic champ Navdeep takes LA28 javelin axe in stride, ready to switch to shot put or badminton

Kolkata, Sep 7 (PTI) Navdeep Singh's pet event F41 javelin throw has been dropped from the Los Angeles 2028 but the reigning Paralympic gold medallist is taking the setback in his stride and considering switching to either shot put or badminton.

In an interview to PTI ahead of the upcoming Para World Athletics Championships in New Delhi, the first-ever to be held in India, Navdeep said the "real champion is one who rises against challenges".

"Mushkilo se jo ladta hai wohi khiladi hota hai (the one who fights against difficulties is the real player)," the 24-year-old, who won the F41 javelin throw gold at Paris Paralympics, said from his training base in Ahmedabad.

F41 classification is meant for field athletes with short stature.

The International Paralympic Committee has dropped eight men's events for LA28 while increasing women's events across three sports to promote gender equality.

Among the omissions are India's strongest categories, the men's F41 javelin and men's F56 discus where Yogesh Kathuniya won back-to-back silver medals in Tokyo and Paris.

"Of course, I will not let this thing affect me too much and, I have other options too: badminton and shot put. I will try one of them," Navdeep said.

"If we sit stuck in one place, we will be at home for 2-3 years. PCI will support us definitely, but we will have to think of a plan B because of the situation that is in front of us." Navdeep said he would finalise the sport he would shift to post the Para Asian Games next year and would train in both sport "side-by-side".

"Of course, if we change the sport it will be tough. But, the one who fights with difficulties is a player. So, let's see if I am a player or not, I'm taking this as a personal challenge for me," he said.

"There will be bigger problems in life than this. We have to be prepared. Let's see if I am made for just one game or can win at multiple games." Eyes set on upcoming Worlds ================== As of now, his focus is firmly on the World Para Athletics Championships to be held from September 27 to October 5 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, where he would have tough competitions from the world's top two -- Chinese Sun Pengxiang and Sadegh Beit Sayah of Iran.

"Of course, it'll be tough. The first, second and third are very close within one and one-and-half metres," said Navdeep, who had won a bronze at the last edition in Kobe, Japan in 2024.

"Sun has a personal best throw of 48.94m, Sadegh Beit Sayah of Iran has 47.92m while mine is 47.32. So, everyone is close. I mean, all three of us are competing against each other." Asked whether he's satisfied of his preparation, he said: "I'll be satisfied only after the World Championship result. My main focus is on the World Championships at the moment. For the first time, the World Para Athletics Championship is taking place in India. We'll try to meet the expectations set by the Indian government.

"I'm off from social media. But it's good, I've got more motivation. I'm more passionate about doing better.

"I competed at National level had a throw of around 40m, gave trials for the World Championship where I had 42. I had a 43 in a competition outside India." Having started off as a wrestler, Navdeep, who competes in the short stature classification, said he had switched to sprint but had to change as it would have affected his heart conditions.

So javelin became his favourite sport.

"There is only one favourite which is javelin. But I have played other sport for entertainment. I have played badminton for fun. Shot put is in athletics. So, it happens. I have played for fun," Navdeep added.

A 73-member strong Indian squad would compete as the global showpiece to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi from September 27 to October 5.

This marks the first time the country will host the event, the biggest-ever Para sport competition to take place in India. PTI TAP PDS PDS