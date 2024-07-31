Paralympic legend Deepa Malik congratulates Manu Bhaker

New Delhi, Jul 31, (PTI) Paralympic medallist Deepa Malik praised ace shooter Manu Bhaker, who became the first athlete in independent India to win two medals in the same Olympics.

Manu has won bronze in both 10m air pistol for women and mixed team event with Sarabjot Singh. Manu will compete in the 25m sports pistol qualifications on August 2. "I heartily congratulate Manu Bhaker. She is a very bright girl and I am glad she never gave up after her Tokyo heartbreak. She has emerged stronger and given India true joy to smile and celebrate. Once again, an Indian girl has opened the Olympic medal tally for India. Last time, it was Mirabai Chanu and this time it's Manu Bhaker," Deepa told PTI on sidelines of Subroto Cup football tournament.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the Women's 49 kg event. She has won gold medals at the World Championships and Commonwealth Games.

"I have a special bond with her. We come from the same state of Haryana. I heartily congratulate her, her coaches and her family and we are very proud of her," she added.