Sumit Antil wins javelin throw gold, breaks own world record

Hangzhou: Reigning Paralympics champion Sumit Antil on Wednesday clinched a gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games javelin throw F64 event with a world record effort of 73.29m.

The 25-year-old broke his own previous world record of 70.83m which he had thrown while winning gold at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris earlier this year.

Another Indian, Pushpendra Singh won the bronze medal with a throw of 62.06m.

Samitha Arachchige Kodithuwakku of Sri Lanka took the silver with a throw of 64.09m.

Antil had won gold in the men’s javelin F64 event at the Tokyo Paralympic Games with a then world record throw of 68.55m.

This was India's 10th gold at the ongoing Hangzhou Asian Para Games with the total medal count swelling to 36.