Parampal Singh Guron, Ganemat Sekhon win Skeet Trial 1 Finals

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Parampal Singh Guron held his nerve in the shootout to edge past Olympian Anantjeet Singh Naruka to secure the top spot in men's Skeet Trial 1 while Ganemat Sekhon won the women's event of the National Selection Trials 1&2 (Group A) here on Friday.

Zorawar Singh Bedi and Sanyogita Shekhawat took top honours in the junior men's and women's category respectively at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range here.

Parampal scored 34 hits out of 36 in the new format of Skeet finals, same as Anantjeet who was leading until the final series where he missed one target.

Parampal hit all the four targets in the shoot off to take the top spot while Anantjeet missed one. Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan secured third spot with a score of 29.

In the new ISSF format where eight shooters qualify for the finals, Man Singh topped qualification with a score of 123 while Anantjeet scored 120. Parampal, Mairaj and national champion Gurjoat Singh scored 118 each and Mohammed Sheeraz Sheikh and Munek Battula scored 116 each to complete the top eight.

In the women's final, Ganemat, who squeezed into the finals as the eighth qualifier, shot consistently to secure the top spot with a score of 33 out of 36 edging past Parinaaz Dhaliwal who finished on 32. Darshna Rathore took the third spot with a score of 24.

Earlier in qualification, Parinaaz qualified on top with 117 above Vanshika Tiwari, who scored 115 followed by Darshna Rathore and Raiza Dhillon, who scored 114. Maheshwari Chauhan and Yashasvi Rathore scored 113 and Mansi Raghuvanshi completed the top eight with 112.

In men's junior finals, Zorawar shot 35 out of 36 after qualifying on top spot with 117 in qualification. Yuvek Battula secured the second spot with 34 hits after qualifying with a score of 109 while Gurfateh Singh Sandhu finished third with 28 hits, qualifying for with a score of 110.

Ishaan Singh Libra and Yashvardhan Singh Rajawat scored 114 each in qualification followed by Yuvaan, who scored 113. Navneet Singh Bhadouriya (111) and Harviraj Singh (108) completed the top eight.

In junior women's final, Sanyogita Shekhawat finished on top with a score of 28 after qualifying in seventh place with a score of 101.

Kajal Singh Baghel, who qualified in eighth place with a score of 100, secured second spot with a score of 27. Risham Kaur Guron, who topped qualification with a score of 110, took the third spot with a score of 23.

Agrima Kanwar and Venkat Lakshmi Lakku finished second and third respectively in qualification with scores of 109, followed by Kamna Udawat and Parmeet Kaur, who hit 104 each. Oshmi Shrivas, who scored 102, completed the top eight.