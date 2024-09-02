Parante, Hyman prevail in India's first-ever night race

Chennai, Sep 2 (PTI) Alvaro Parante of Speed Demons Delhi and Raoul Hyman of Goa Aces JK Racing secured thrilling finishes to prevail in round two of the Indian Racing League during India's historic first-ever night street races here on Sunday.

The 39-year-old Parante was pushed to the limit by Bengaluru drivers Sohil Shah from Goa Aces JA Racing and Rishon Rajeev of Bangalore Speedsters.

However, Parante used his vast experience to pick up pace at crucial stages towards the closing stages of the race to come out on top.

Shah led the race for a short time before Parante caught up and passed him.

Earlier, Raoul Hyman and Gabriela Jilkova had delivered a 1-2 finish for Goa Aces JA Racing in a drama-filled race-1.

The duo survived and finished ahead of Malaysia's Alister Yoong (Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers) who did extremely well to climb from P5 and collect vital points for his team.

After two rounds, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers lead the championship table with 93 points, followed by Chennai Turbo Riders (83), Speed Demons Delhi (74), Goa Aces JA Racing (73), Bangalore Speedsters (39) and Blackbirds Hyderabad (36).

Barter and Alibhai rule in Formula 4 Indian Championship ========================================= Hugh Barter of Godspeed Kochi and Aqil Alibhai of Hyderabad Blackbirds shared the honours in the FIA-Formula 4 Indian Championship.

Beginning from pole, Barter dominated the first race, outpacing the field.

Alibhai, who missed race one due to issues with his car, won the second after starting fourth on the grid, thus displaying his considerable skill in defensive driving.

Barter was unstoppable while winning the opening race that saw two safety car periods, followed by a red flag with little over three minutes and a lap left.

Meanwhile, Abhay Mohan (Bangalore Speedsters) moved to P4 from P8 before hopping to third place behind Barter and Ruhaan Alva (Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers).

Also, Jaden Pariat (Bangalore Speedsters) retired, forcing out the safety car for the third time with about six minutes and a lap remaining. The proceedings were again halted by a red flag.

Unable to complete the Qualifying-2 session, Barter began race two from the grid's end before swiftly climbing to fifth before tangling with Alva and dropping to eighth.

Ahead of them, Alibhai made three spots to take the lead, and defended well against two Indians, Divy Nandan and Jaden Pariat, with the race terminating behind the safety car. Alva finished fourth while Barter settled for fifth. PTI AYG SS