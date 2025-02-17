Pariksha Pe Charcha: No success without failure, embrace hard work: Mary Kom, Lekhara, Suhas

New Delhi: There is no success without failure and perseverance always pays was the message from boxing great M C Mary Kom and Paralympic stars Avani Lekhara and Suhas Yathiraj when they offered stress-management tips to school students as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha pe Charcha' initiative.

The three athletes also advised on overcoming failure, staying focused, and embracing challenges during the special session conducted annually since 2018 for students preparing for board examinations.

"They say failure is the opposite of success. But I think failure is the biggest part of success. No success comes without failure," said two-time Paralympic champion in shooting Lekhara, who was paralysed from waist down after suffering a car accident as a child.

In a shift from the traditional town hall format, this time the Prime Minister opted for a more informal setting, taking the students to Delhi's picturesque Sunder Nursery for his annual interaction ahead of board exams.

He also brought on board eminent personalities from different walks of life to answer questions from students in an episodic format starting with himself on February 10.

Mary Kom, a six-time world champion and a London Olympics bronze-medallist, spoke about the challenges she faced while pursuing boxing, underlining the importance of resilience.

The 42-year-old struggled to keep her composure while recalling the many challenges she overcame to become a boxing great, which included opposition of her father early on and physical challenge of continuing a high-risk contact sport after embracing motherhood.

"Boxing is not a women's game. I took up that challenge because I wanted to prove to myself and to all the women in the country that we can do it, and I went on to become a world champion several times," she said.

"In your life, if you want to take on a challenge, you have to be strong from within. Initially, I faced many challenges. I was often discouraged and had to overcome numerous obstacles," the diminutive Manipuri said fighting back tears.

"Every field is difficult. There are no shortcuts; you have to work hard. If I can do it, why can't you?" she added.

Two-time Paralympic silver-medallist in badminton Suhas, who has a congenital deformity in his left ankle that affects his mobility, also stressed on the need to be persistent.

"Good things don't come easily. Your journey must go on. If you are willing to shine like the sun, you must be willing to burn like it," he stressed.

The questions from students were focussed on tackling anxiety, pressure and the many distractions that make up the modern life. The athletes gave them just the pep talk to deal with all these issues.

Suhas spoke about how eliminating the fear of failure helped him secure a historic gold at the Asian Championships.

"Your mind is your greatest friend as well as your enemy. In 2016, I represented India at the Asian Championships, and I got so scared that I lost the first game and was trailing in the second.

"During the 30-second drinks break, I said to myself, 'You have come this far; the worst that could happen is that you might lose.

So, lose the fear of losing and play your natural game.' "I not only won that match but went on to win six more, becoming the first ever unseeded player to win a gold medal in China at the Asian Championships.

The lesson is, if you lose your fear, you will play your natural game. Never think about who is in front, just give your best."

A computer engineer-turned-IAS officer, Suhas urged students to keep three things in mind when they pursued their ambitions.

"Consider whether you can achieve a position among the top three-five per cent in your chosen field, and whether you have the passion for it that comes from your heart."

The 23-year-old Lekhara emphasised that recovery and revision are as important as studying.

"I have been balancing shooting and studying since 9th grade. I think there should be a period of rest and recovery after studying, just as in sports. You should go for walks and revise."