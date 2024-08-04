Paris Olympics: Taapsee's witty response on husband Mathias Boe's retirement as badminton coach

Paris: Actor Taapsee Pannu had a quick-witted response to husband and badminton star Mathias Boe's social media post in which he announced his retirement from coaching after ace Indian badminton pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy exited from the ongoing Paris Olympics.

As a "married man", you need to take a step back, quipped Taapsee in a comment she shared on Boe's Instagram post.

Boe, a silver medal winner in the London Olympics who had joined Chirag and Satwik as their coach ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, announced his retirement on Saturday.

"For me, my coaching days ends here, I'm not going to continue in India or anywhere else, for now at least. I have spent too much time in a badminton hall and it's also pretty stressful to be a coach, I'm a tired old man," the 44-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Pannu, who tied the knot with longtime partner Boe in a private ceremony in March, shared a teary eyed emoji on the Danish Olympian's Instagram post on Saturday.

"But also now u r a married man. U need to take a step back. I need to come back home from work every day to ready dinner and cleaning in order. So chop chop! (sic)" she wrote in a comment, tongue firmly in cheek.

Satwik and Chirag were considered India's biggest medal hope at the Olympics but the Indian duo lost to Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, the Tokyo bronze medallists, in the men's doubles quarterfinals 21-13, 14-21, 16-21 here on Thursday.

Under Boe's guidance, the pair had claimed a bronze medal at the 2022 world championships and a gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

He also consoled Satwik and Chirag in the post.

"I know you guys are gutted, I know how much you wanted to bring a medal back to India, but this time it wasn't meant to be... You have won so much over the past years and you are going to win so much more in the future," Boe said.

Pannu, who celebrated her 37th birthday in Paris, will next be seen in the Netflix film "Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba". The film will start streaming from August 9.