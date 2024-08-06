Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat wins against unbeaten Yui Susaki in first round

New Delhi: Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday wins her first round in women's 50kg freestyle category in the Paris Olympics defeating reigning Olympic champion and four-time World Champion Yui Susaki by 3-2.

Vinesh was chasing the match the entire time after seeing Yui given two points for passivity. However, Vinesh turned the tide in the final seconds to level the match, before receiving an extra point due to technical superiority.

Japanese wrestler Susaki was unbeaten throughout her international career.

It was a Herculean task for Vinesh to clear the first round given that she was up against the Japanese, who won the gold at Tokyo Games without conceding a single point.

Vinesh is appearing in her third Olympics.