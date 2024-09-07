Paris Paralympics: India ends Road Cycling stint on disappointing note

Paris, Sep 7 (PTI) India’s para-cyclists Arshad Shaik and Jyoti Gaderiya wrapped up their Paris Paralympics journey without any medals, finishing the men's and women's road race C1-3 events a lap behind the leaders on Saturday.

In the women's race, Jyoti Gaderiya finished 15th, one lap behind the leaders. Japan’s Keiko Sugiura claimed the gold, with Flurina Rigling of Switzerland taking silver, and Clara Brown of the United States securing bronze.

In the men’s race, Arshad Shaik finished 28th, also one lap behind. Great Britain's Finlay Graham won the gold, while French riders Thomas Peyroton-Dartet and Alexandre Léauté took silver and bronze, respectively.

Both Jyoti and Shaik had earlier struggled in the road time trial C2 event, finishing 16th and 11th, respectively.

Their track cycling efforts also fell short, with neither advancing to the finals. Jyoti placed 11th and 10th in the C1-3 time trial and pursuit qualifiers, while Shaik finished 17th and 9th in the respective events.