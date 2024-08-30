Paris Paralympics: Indian rowers finish 5th in mixed PR3 double sculls Heats

Paris, Aug 30 (PTI) The Indian mixed pair of Anita and Narayana Konganapalle managed a fifth-place finish in their Mixed PR3 Double Sculls heat at the Paris Paralympics here on Friday.

The India duo completed the race with a time of 8:06.84, behind Australia (7:11.30), France (7:24.25), Ukraine (7:26.31) and United States (7:44.88).

The pair had won a silver medal at the Asian Para Games last year in the same category.

The Australian team advanced to the Final A as heat 1 winner. The remaining teams will compete in repechage round.