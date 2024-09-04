Paris Paralympics: Powerlifters Sakina Khatun finishes 7th, Paramjeet 8th

Paris, Sep 4 (PTI) Indian powerlifters Sakina Khatun and Parmjeet Kumar flattered to deceive, finishing seventh and eighth in their respective weight categories at the Paris Paralympics here on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Sakina, the 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, could manage only one legal lift in her three attempts resulting in an underwhelming best effort of 86kg in the women's 45kg event at the La Chapelle Arena.

She failed to lift 90kg and 92kg in her second and third attempts respectively.

The 2018 Asian Para Games silver medallist, who had contracted polio as a baby, had lifted 93kg in Tokyo Games three years ago.

China's Lingling Guo won the gold medal with a world record lift of 123kg.

Competing in the men's 49kg event, Paramjeet finished eighth in the nine-lifter field with a best effort of 150kg, which came in his first attempt.

Affected by polio in both legs at the age of 2, Paramjeet was confined to crutches, wheelchair, and a tricycle for movement since childhood.

Like Khatun, the 2018 Asian Para Games bronze medallist, was also able to log in just one legal lift.

Powerlifting is open to athletes with an eligible physical impairment in their legs or hips, which would prohibit them from competing in able-bodied (standing) weightlifting. There is only one sport class in powerlifting, but the athletes compete in different weight categories. PTI APA ATK