Parks, Maria lead quality field in ITF Open in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 9 (PTI) Promising American Alycia Parks and seasoned Tatjana Maria of Germany will lead a quality field at the USD100,000 ITF Open that begins at the KSLTA here on January 21.

Maria, who is in the main draw of the Australian Open, had made the semifinals of Wimbledon three years ago, becoming the first mother of two to make the last-four stage of a Grand Slam since Margaret Court in 1975.

The 37-year-old has three WTA Tour singles titles in her kitty, and was voted the WTA Comeback Player of the Year in 2022.

At the Australian Open 2025, she is scheduled to face Bernarda Pera of Croatia in the first round on January 12.

The world No. 68 Parks, who is coming off a splendid run at the ASB Classic in Auckland last week, however, lost her first round of Australian Open qualifier — 2-6, 3-6 to Mirjam Bjorklund of Sweden a couple of days back.

Ankita Raina, the top-ranked Indian, is the only one from the country among the 27 qualifiers as per the acceptance list.

Other Indians, including Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Sahaja Yamalapalli, Vaidehi Chaudhari and Rutuja Bhosale, figure among the alternates.

In all, 20 players, including defending champion Draja Semenistaja, from 17 countries have got a direct entry into the event.

The 20 direct entrants will be joined by four wildcards and eight qualifiers in the 32-player field.

The winner of the upgraded W100 tournament will take home USD 15,239 and 100 ranking points.