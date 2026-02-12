Paromita wins BPGC Open Ladies Amateur Golf

Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) Paromita Mukherjee won the 14th WIGA BPGC Open Ladies Amateur Golf Championships after shrugging off a stiff challenge from Uma Menon here on Thursday.

Local golfer Uma, who trailed Paromita by a stroke overnight, set the tone early with a hat-trick of birdies on the second, third and fourth holes to seize the lead and pile pressure on the field.

However, she was unable to sustain the momentum as the experienced Paromita -- the current top-ranked player on the AVT Tour -- responded with composure, steadily building her challenge before eventually emerging victorious.

Paromita shot one-over on both the front and back nines, carding a lone birdie for a gross score of two-over 72, to finish with an overall total of 233 and lift the Mahindra Trophy.

Uma signed off with a final-round 75 to aggregate 237, settling for the runner-up spot. PTI AM AM AH AH