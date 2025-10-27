Parthiv Patel backs AI sports-tech startup

Bengaluru, Oct 27 (PTI) Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has invested in SportzEngage Technology, an AI-powered sports analytics platform.

Parthiv, who is the assistant coach of IPL franchise Gujarat Titans, thus joined angel investor Kunal Sinha in backing the Bengaluru-based startup.

"As a coach, I’ve seen firsthand how data and technology can elevate performance, from sharper training sessions to smarter match preparation,” said Parthiv in a release.

"AI led analysis will significantly boost the way players train, how teams prepare, and how talent is discovered. I’m excited to work closely with the team as they build this." PTI ATK BS BS