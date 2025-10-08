Parthsarthi, Akansha and Riddhi sail into pre-quarters of Fenesta Open tennis

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Top seed Parthsarthi Arun Mundhe, Akansha Ghosh, and Riddhi Shinde continued their winning streak to reach the pre-quarterfinals of the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship in the girls' U-16 Singles category here on Wednesday.

Parthsarthi faced a tough challenge at the beginning of the contest against Swanika Roy as the scores were levelled at 2-2 before the top seed rallied to win the next seven games with ferocious baseline play and notched up the victory by 9-2 to move into the next round of the tournament.

Meanwhile, third seed Akansha defeated Keertama Rangineni also by the scoreline of 9-2 to reach the round of 16. Akansha showcased her sublime skills against Keertama, winning six straight games to establish a significant lead and securing a comfortable victory.

Riddhi caused an upset by defeating sixth seed Aashi Kashyap 9–4 to advance to the next round.

Riddhi broke her opponent's serve four times to take a commanding lead before sealing the victory at the DLTA Complex.

In the girls' U-14 category, Aniha Gavinolla upset seventh seed Eshitha Sriyala 9-5, while top seed Padma Rameshkumar defeated Shubhi Sharma 9-3 in a round-of-32 clash.

On the other hand, in the boys U-16 singles category, top seed Prakaash Sarran beat Saksham Bhansal 9-8 (7-1) in straight sets. Eighth seed Tavish Pahwa got the better of Puneeth M 9-5 to move into the pre-quarterfinals Besides the prestigious titles, the winners will be awarded kit allowance in the junior categories. The winners and runners-up in the U-16 and U-14 singles events will also receive a tennis scholarship of Rs 25,000 each. PTI AH SSC SSC