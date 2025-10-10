Parthsarthi, Shreeniti, Mannan and Tavish reach U-16 finals

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Top seed Parthsarthi Arun Mundhe and Shreeniti Chowdhury set up the girls' U-16 singles final while Mannan Agarwal and Tavish Pahwa will clash for the boys title after hard-fought victories at the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship here Friday.

Parthsarthi continued her excellent run in the tournament, defeating fourth seed Snigdha Kanta 6–3, 6–1.

The top seed began both sets with early service breaks, setting the tone with aggressive returns and an unbreakable serve. She broke Snigdha five times across two sets to reach the final.

Meanwhile, Shreeniti delivered an excellent performance, defeating Harsha Oruganti 6–2, 6–2 in one hour and 28 minutes.

She broke Harsha's serve six times and maintained complete control throughout the match.

In the boys' U-16 semifinal, Mannan Agarwal edged out Shivtej B. Shirfule 7–6(5), 6–4 in one hour and 54 minutes. After taking a tight first-set tiebreak, Mannan rallied from 2–4 down in the second, winning four straight games to complete a brilliant comeback and reach the final.

Tavish Pahwa will join him in the finals after a 6–3, 6–3 win over Om Ramesh Patel in a one-hour and 28-minute semifinal contest.

After the first set was tied 3–3, Tavish won three consecutive games to take the lead in the match. He then broke early in the second set and maintained his rhythm to close out the match in straight sets.

In the girls' U-14 singles semifinals, top seed Padma Rameshkumar defeated Deepthi Venkatesan 6–1, 6–3, while second seed Jensi Kanabar breezed past Jahnavi Tammineedi 6–2, 6–0 to set up an exciting final.

Fifth seed Aarav Mulay outlasted Heet Kandoriya (13) 6–1, 7–6, while Harsh Marwaha caused an upset by beating 15th seed Puneeth M 6–3, 6–4 to reach the title clash in the Boys’ U-14 singles category. PTI AT AH AH