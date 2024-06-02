Parul Adhikari, Pushpendra Rathi impress in inaugural Global Boxing Series

Mumbai, Jun 2 (PTI) Delhi state champion Parul Adhikari and Pushpendra Rathi registered scintillating wins in the women's and men's light weight categories at the inaugural edition of the Global Boxing Series here.

Parul banked on her reach and ability to land punches with quick left-right combination to beat Muskan Srivastava in a split-decision verdict while Rathi scored a Technical Knock Out (TKO) against Jayanth Gunji on Saturday.

Maharashtra's Malhar Bhosale and Pradish A notched TKO wins over Tensubam Meitei of Manipur in super welter weight class and Rajkumar Wagh in super fly category respectively.

Hyderabad's Suresh Pasham knocked out Mukesh NK in Round 3 of Welter Weight category. Tamil Nadu’s Hashir got the better of Samuel Harijana by unanimous decision in super bantamweight division.

The series is promoted by Devraj Das along with Salil Acharya, a radio jockey, host and anchor. PTI APA UNG