Past is past, focussed on leading Bengal now: Abhimanyu Easwaran on India snub

Kolkata, Oct 14 (PTI) Abhimanyu Easwaran has moved on after being overlooked for the Test series against West Indies and South Africa, and is now "focussed on leading Bengal" in their Ranji Trophy opener against Uttarakhand, starting at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Abhimanyu, who was part of India's recent Test tour of England but did not get a single game, is back in the Bengal squad for the second time as captain. He had previously led the side to a runners-up finish in the 2019-20 Ranji season, losing the final to Saurashtra.

"I think everybody has their own journey. So right now, I think ups and downs keep coming in everyone's life," Abhimanyu said on the eve of their Ranji opener.

"But right now that is gone. I cannot change that. Selection is something I cannot change. It is not in my control. So, right now, the focus is fully on Ranji Trophy and I am very excited to begin the game tomorrow. I'm super motivated," said the prolific Bengal batter who needs 46 runs to enter 8000-runs club in first-class cricket.

Ahead of the match, Abhimanyu did intense batting sessions at the nets along with rigorous drills.

Dropped from the India Test squad, Abhimanyu further said he wants to make full use of Bengal's Ranji Trophy campaign.

"No, I don't set such targets. I just try to play a match," he said when asked about personal goals for the season.

Talking about his second stint as captain, Abhimanyu emphasised simplicity and clarity.

"We try to keep it as simple as possible. We try to have good communication. We try to keep everything simple. We try to have clarity about what we and the players are planning. All the players are different. We try to get the best out of the players." Abhimanyu was full of praise for seamer Mohammed Shami, who has returned to full fitness and is bowling nicely.

"He is one of the best fast bowlers who have ever played for India. So, I think he will bowl well here as well. He bowled well today as well at the nets. He is fit. He is a big advantage. 100 percent he's ready for a long spell," Abhimanyu said.

"He looks very fit and eager to play for Bengal. He has come here. He looks in good rhythm. I am very excited to watch him play. I am sure he will do great things for Bengal. The experience Shami Bhai brings to the squad is amazing.

"He has played so much international cricket. He has been very successful as a fast bowler in India, outside India. He has that experience. I am sure he will try and make sure that he helps these guys. I am sure he will. We get together as a team and try and win a game." Shami fitter than last year: Bengal coach Shukla ============================== Bengal coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla also lauded Shami's comeback.

"He had a limp last year having returned from the surgery. But he's running fully fit, there's no limping anymore. We were also discussing among the support staff. Shami is fully fit, and fitter than last year. He's 100 per cent," Shukla said.