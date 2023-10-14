Pat Cummins visits Lucknow school, learns about students' aspirations

Lucknow, Oct 13 (PTI) UNICEF Australia Ambassador and the country's cricket team captain Pat Cummins on Friday visited a government school in Lucknow and interacted with the students and the teachers.

According to a press statement issued by UNICEF, Cummins -- who is in India for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup -- took a break from his training schedule to spend time with the students of Basic Vidyalaya, Aurangabad, and learn about their education and their aspirations. He also played cricket with them.

Cummins joined the students for 'Learning by Doing', designed by UNICEF in collaboration with Samagra Shiksha, the Uttar Pradesh government and STARS Forum.

The programme combines academic learning with multiple pre-vocational themes and practical skills which makes education an enjoyable experience, encouraging students aged 11-14 to be regular in school, preventing dropouts.

"We felt very special that Pat Cummins visited our school and spoke with us. He was very friendly and answered our questions. He told us we should work hard, practice and have fun each day," said 13-year-old Class 7 student Sapna.

During the visit, the students showed Cummins their projects covering engineering, agriculture, home, nutrition and health.

Two girls demonstrated judo and self-defence skills and shared how they have used these to protect their friends from sexual harassment.

Cummins said, "Education gives children the best start in life. It's fantastic to see how UNICEF is engaging children to continue their education and learn some practical skills at the same time. It was a pleasure to meet all the students." PTI CDN SZM