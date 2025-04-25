Patel's four-for helps SRH restrict CSK to 154 all out

Chennai, Apr 25 (PTI) Seamer Harshal Patel snared four wickets as Sunrisers Hyderabad bowled out five-time champions Chennai Super Kings for a modest 154 all out in an IPL match here on Friday.

In what is a probable must-win match for both sides, SRH bowlers executed their plans to perfection to limit CSK in their own den.

Harshal (4/28), who cleverly used change of pace, was complemented well by skipper Pat Cummins (2/21), ambidextrous spinner Kamindu Mendis (1/26), veterans Mohammed Shami (1/28) and Jaydev Unadkat (2/21).

Dewald Brevis (42 off 25) was the top scorer while Deepak Hooda (22 off 21) played some lofty shots towards the end to take CSK plus 150-run mark.

Sent into bat, CSK witnessed a horrendous start as they lost Shaik Rasheed of the first ball off Shami, caught by Abhishek Sharma at first slip. It was a perfect Test match delivery, pitched on length outside off, shaping away with the batter just poking at it.

Young Ayush Mhatre (30 off 19) was, however, going great guns, picking up boundaries at will with his attacking batting against Shami, SRH skipper Pat Cummins and Unadkat.

Sam Curran was the next CSK wicket to depart as he top-edged a Harshal Patel delivery to Aniket Verma at deep midwicket.

There was more agony in store for CSK as a set Mhatre was holed out by Ishan Kishan off Cummins in the sixth over as the hosts managed only 50 for 3 in the powerplay on a sluggish surface.

In the seventh over, Patel dropped a dolly off Zeeshan Ansari to hand Ravindra Jadeja (21) a life and the veteran India batter utilised the life to struck Ansari over long on for a huge six.

But Jadeja's stay was cut short by Kamindu Mendis, cleaning up his stumps soon.

At the halfway mark, CSK reached 76 for four in 10 overs.

But Shivam Dube (12 off 9) and Brevis (42 off 25) had other plans as they took the attack to the opposition with their power hitting.

While Dube hit Shami for two exquisite boundaries through the covers in the 11th over, Brevis clobbered Mendis for three maximums in the next over to keep up the run rate.

Drafted into the side, Brevis was in destructive mood as he clobbered Patel for another six before being dismissed, caught by Mendis at long off.

However CSK lost wickets in a heap as Dube was holed out by Abhishek at long on off Unadkat in the next over.

In came Dhoni in his 400th T20 match, but he too failed to fire CSK as the veteran batter slashed a Patel delivery straight to Abhishek at point.

Towards the end, Hooda tried his best to lift the innings and did manage to take CSK past 150-run mark.