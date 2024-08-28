Pathak named India goalkeeper in Asian Champions Trophy squad

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Krishan Bahadur Pathak, on expected lines, was on Wednesday named the main goalkeeper after the retirement of PR Sreejesh in the Harmanpreet Singh-led 18-member Indian team for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy.

The tournament will see defending champions India vie for top honours alongside Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan and hosts China at Hulunbuir from September 8-17.

Sreejesh announced his retirement after India won a second successive Olympic bronze medal in Paris earlier this month.

Pathak, who was India's standby goalkeeper at the Paris Olympics and in many tournaments prior to that, will now be the man in charge at the post, while Suraj Karkera will be the reserve custodian.

Experienced midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad has been made the vice-captain in place of Hardik Singh who has been rested along with Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Shamsher Singh and Gurjant Singh.

The tournament will also be a big opportunity for India's promising drag-flicker Jugraj Singh who travelled to Paris Olympics as standby and will look to prove his credentials alongside the brilliant Harmanpreet.

A power-packed drag-flicker, Jugraj has proven his worth in the limited opportunities he got in the Pro League, and it will be up to him to cement his place in the side. Araijeet Singh Hundal is the third drag-flicker in the team.

The defence will be manned by Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay and Sumit.

Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Manpreet Singh, and Mohammed Raheel will form the midfield, while a young forwardline featuring Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Hundal, junior India captain Uttam Singh, and debutant Gurjot Singh will lead the attack.

Ten players from the Paris Olympics bronze medal-winning squad are part of this team.

"This is an important campaign for us to ensure we build on our ranking points. The team has just returned to the camp after all the celebrations following our performance in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," chief coach Craig Fulton said in a Hockey India statement.

"The past few weeks have truly been incredible with all the love and adulation for the team and we hope this support will continue all through our future campaigns.

"The new Olympic cycle for us begins with the Asian Champions Trophy and we are ready for the challenge.

"While we have rested a few players from the squad that played in Paris, we have brought in a few youngsters who have done well in training and have earned the opportunity to play in Asian Champions Trophy.

"We will have Gurjot making his international debut, and I believe this is a great opportunity for youngsters who have received a call-up to shine," Fulton added.

The Indian team will begin its campaign against China on September 8, followed by a match against Japan the next day.

After a day's rest, India will take on Malaysia on September 11 and play Korea the next day.

Then, the Indian side will take on arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14.

The semi-finals and final are slated on September 16 and 17 respectively.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera; Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit; Midfielders: Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Manpreet Singh, Mohammed. Raheel Mouseen; Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Gurjot Singh. PTI TAP TAP AH AH