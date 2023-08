Pallekele, Aug 31 (PTI) Sri Lanka bundled out Bangladesh for a paltry 164 in their opening match of the Asia Cup here on Thursday.

Opting to bat, Najmul Hossain Shanto turned out to be the saviour for Bangladesh scoring a 122-ball 89 but didn't get any support from the other batters of his team.

Matheesha Pathirana (4/32) was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 164 all out in 42.4 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 89; Matheesha Pathirana 4/32).