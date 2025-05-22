Patidar, Salt fit to play: RCB head coach Andy Flower

Lucknow: Head coach Andy Flower said the extended break has not disturbed Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s rhythm and it has only helped some players, including skipper Rajat Patidar, to get back to top shape ahead of playoffs.

Patidar had suffered a finger injury during the home game against Chennai Super Kings before IPL was disbanded for a week due to the Indo-Pak military conflict.

“We are not too concerned about that (break). I think the boys have worked really well over the entire season and they have played some superb cricket throughout the season. Yes, a little break now, but for a couple of our players that has actually been a healthy thing,” said.

Flower on the eve of the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here.

Patidar was a wearing a splint to protect his injured finger, but he got another few days to recover as RCB’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned due to rain in Bengaluru on May 17..

“Rajat Patidar for one has given his right hand a little bit of time to settle after getting quite a bad knock. So, he is fit to bat, which is great,” said Flower.

“(Opener Phil) Salt was sick for a while, so it (the break) has given him a little chance to get home. He has recharged his batteries and he is back at full force.

“Of course, everyone in the competition and all our fans would have wanted the competition to play out as planned, but bigger things were at hand and we have had to roll with that,” he added.

The Royal Challengers will now play all their matches, including the knockouts, away from home and Flower said the team has prepared well for the challenge while leaning on its excellent away record.

The RCB were originally scheduled to play SRH at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium but the match was shifted to Lucknow owing to the inclement weather forecast in Bengaluru.

“We are obviously disappointed not to be playing tomorrow's game in Bengaluru. As you know, we struggled in our home conditions initially, and we took a little while to adjust our game plan according to the pitch and we did adjust it and won a couple of important games at home.

“We have got a good record away. We have been able to flex for the away conditions really well, so I am backing our players to do that again tomorrow. So, we are okay playing here in Lucknow,” he added.

The Royal Challengers have an all-win record in this season’s IPL in the six matches that played away from home.