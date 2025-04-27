Patidar wins toss, elects to bowl against Delhi Capitals

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl against Delhi Capitals in their IPL match here Sunday.

Hosts Capitals are placed second in the points table, just above their equally formidable rivals.

RCB have brought in batting all-rounder Jacob Bethell replacing Phil Salt, who is down with fever.

The Capitals have given a game to Faf du Plessis.

Teams: Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (C), Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mukesh Kumar.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (C), Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, and Yash Dayal. PTI AT AT ATK