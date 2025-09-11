Bengaluru, Sep 11 (PTI) Kumar Kartikeya has this unique ability to bowl conventional left-arm spin and its wrist-spin variety, but on Thursday "patience" was the Central Zone player's biggest ally while wrecking South Zone, a quality that he banks upon to reach higher career levels.

Kartikeya (4/53) and Saransh Jain (5/49) combined to take nine wickets among them as South were bowled out for 149 in their first innings on the first day of the five-day Duleep Trophy final here.

"I have been waiting for this opportunity for a long time. In my mind, whatever chance I get, even if I get only one chance, I have to make it count," Kartikeya said after the day's play.

In his first red-ball match of the 2025-26 season, Kartikeya, who is generally dubbed as a white ball specialist, showed his versatility while bowling an impeccable spell with red ball, often keeping the batters guessing.

"I know it will not be easy because from what I have seen in the last 3-4 matches (here), the economy rate of the bowlers has been quite high. So, I have analysed that I have to keep the economy good first, so that batsmen come under pressure and something goes wrong." "I knew that runs can be made on this pitch. But if I keep bowling in good areas, the more difficult it will be for the batters, so, I had to play with patience and it was my main motive. I benefited from it. So, I was trying to be more patient in bowling," he added.

The 27-year-old would not have got a chance in the title clash had fellow left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey not got selected for India A to play against Australia A.

Kartikeya said he was determined to make an impact in his first Duleep Trophy chance in over two seasons.

"Before this match, two years ago, I took eight wickets in a Duleep Trophy match. After that, I have not been able to perform. It's in my mind that I will have to take as many wickets as possible in domestic cricket to get a name for myself," he said.

Kartikeya, who now plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL after his stint with Mumbai Indians, wants to make his mark in red-ball cricket as well.

"In the last two years, I have started bowling in red-ball cricket. Earlier, I used to bowl only in white-ball cricket. When I get a flat track, where the left-arm spin is not that useful, I bowl leg-spin because leg-spin spins on any wicket. I have that extra skill and I always use it whenever I have to. I have bowled it today as well," he added.

But is there a difference while bowling with a red ball and white ball? "Red-ball is a little difficult to grip. But white-ball is easier. But in red-ball, the fewer runs you give, the more chances you have to get wickets.

"So, I don't think it's difficult because I have to bowl the same way. Whether you bowl red-ball or white-ball, the area is more important. But in red-ball, you need more patience," he added.

Kartikeya, as any other cricketer, wants to play for India and he knows that patience will be his trusted companion, as it was on this day, to waddle through the tough competition.

"I want to play (for India). But I can't say about the selection. I have a clear mindset that I don't say anything about the selection. I only focus on what is in my hand. I just try to give my best in bowling, and rest, let's see what happens next," he signed off. PTI UNG UNG AH AH