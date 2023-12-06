Patna Pirates beat Telugu Titans 50-28 in PKL

Ahmedabad, Dec 6 (PTI) Patna Pirates produced a scintillating performance to record a 50-28 victory over Telugu Titans in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 match here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Raider Sachin led the charge for the Pirates with 14 touch points in the match. Pawan Sehrawat was the lone warrior for the Titans with 11 points.

Sehrawat picked up a raid point early in the game as the Titans took 3-1 lead in the second minute. However, Sachin pulled off a SUPER RAID soon after and helped the Pirates level the scores at 3-3.

Sehrawat also effected a SUPER RAID in the next minute as the Titans moved ahead 6-3. Ankit tackled Sehrawat in the seventh minute, but the Titans still held the lead at 8-7.

Advertisment

However, Sachin effected another magnificent raid in the 10th minute to help the Pirates take the lead at 11-10.

Sachin continued to lead the charge for the Pirates and reduced the Titans to just one member on the mat. But Omkar Patil carried out a brilliant raid as the Titans stayed in the contest at 13-13.

However, the Telugu Titans couldn't hold on for too long and were eventually ALL OUT in the 13th minute. The raiders and defenders kept picking up points as the Patna side earned a healthy 19-13 lead.

Advertisment

The Pirates inflicted another ALL OUT just before half-time to take a massive 28-16 lead.

The Titans tackled Sachin in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Pirates still held a big lead of 31-19.

The Patna side continued to showcase brilliant form and extended their lead further at 34-22 in the 27th minute.

Sehrawat tried fighting for the Titans, but he didn't receive much support from his teammates as the Pirates kept forging ahead and eventually walked off the mat with a big victory. PTI PDS PDS ATK ATK