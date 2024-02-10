Patna Pirates beat U Mumba, move one step closer to playoffs

Kolkata, Feb 10 (PTI) Patna Pirates inflicted a crushing 44-23 defeat on U Mumba to climb to fourth spot in the standings and inch closer to a Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 playoffs spot here on Saturday.

Mayur Kadam and Krishan pulled off tackle points as the Pirates inched ahead 3-1 in the fourth minute. Sudhakar also joined the party with a double-point raid and helped the Pirates extend their lead further.

Jai Bhagwan tried to break through the Patna defence, but the Pirates stood tall and held the lead at 9-6 in the 11th minute.

Babu M tackled Amirmohammad Zafardanesh and reduced the U Mumba side to just two members in the 14th minute. The Pirates rode on the momentum and inflicted an 'all out' soon after to take a 15-8 lead.

Sudhakar continued to showcase his brilliance as the Pirates kept forging ahead. The teams went into the break with the Patna side leading 19-10.

Krishan picked up a couple of tackle points in the opening minutes of the second half as the Pirates continued to dominate at 21-13.

Sachin effected a fine raid and reduced the Mumbai side to just three members in the 28th minute.

The Pirates inflicted another 'all out' in the 35th minute to extend their lead further at 33-19. PTI AM AM PDS PDS