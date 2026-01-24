Patrick Reed in command as Indians exit at Dubai Desert Classic

Dubai, Jan 24 (PTI) Former Masters champion Patrick Reed rolled back the years with a superb second-round 66 to seize a narrow one-shot lead at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, while India’s challenge came to an early end as both Shubhankar Sharma and Yuvraj Singh Sandhu missed the cut.

Reed, who has enjoyed a strong relationship with the Majlis Course over the years, once again underlined his comfort on the layout.

A runner-up here in 2023 and a top-10 finisher last season, the American moved to nine-under-par and edged ahead of England’s Andy Sullivan, who carded a sparkling seven-under 65 to sit one shot back.

The Indian duo, however, were unable to progress to the weekend.

Sandhu, making his debut in the prestigious Rolex Series event, posted rounds of 73 and 73, while Sharma struggled to find rhythm and followed an opening 74 with a disappointing 77.

Starting the day four shots behind overnight leader Francesco Molinari, Reed wasted little time in closing the gap.

Beginning his round on the back nine, he found early momentum with a birdie from the fringe at the 12th before producing one of the shots of the day at the 13th, holding a stunning 42-foot eagle putt to vault up the leaderboard.

Further birdies at the 17th and then at the first saw Reed reach seven-under and briefly share the lead.

He soon surged ahead on his own with a confident four-foot birdie putt at the opening hole, before stretching his advantage to two shots with another gain at the third.

From there, the 2018 Masters winner played with calm assurance, closing out his round with six straight pars for a blemish-free 66 that kept him atop the leaderboard as the later starters finished.

Sullivan’s charge was equally dramatic. The 38-year-old ignited his round with four consecutive birdies starting at the third hole and added another at the ninth to turn in a sensational five-under 30.

Though his momentum stalled briefly with a bogey-birdie-bogey stretch from the 12th, he showed resilience late on.

After dropping another shot at the 16th, Sullivan bounced back with a birdie at the 17th before producing a magnificent approach into the final hole, setting up a closing eagle that lifted him to eight-under.

Swede Mikael Lindberg, who has not missed a cut since August’s Nexo Championship, also stayed in the hunt.

A fast start that included birdies on three of his first four holes took him to eight-under, though a pair of bogeys slowed his progress. He eventually settled at seven-under after a mixed finish.

Italy’s Molinari and Andrea Pavan sat just one shot further back, while Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard impressed with a bogey-free 67 to claim solo fifth at six-under.

Race to Dubai leader Jayden Schaper signed for a 68 to finish at five-under alongside Hennie du Plessis, Lindberg, Finland's Oliver Lindell and defending champion Tyrrell Hatton.