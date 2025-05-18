Patriotic fervour marks IPL's return to Delhi after brief suspension

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Patriotic fervour gripped the Arun Jaitley Stadium as Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans players lined up for the national anthem ahead of their IPL clash here on Sunday, marking the tournament's return to the national capital after suspension.

The IPL had come to a halt due to military tension between India and Pakistan. The Delhi Capitals squad was shaken after their match against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala was called off midway due to air raid alerts in neighbouring Jammu and Pathankot.

On Sunday, the atmosphere in the stadium was electric, with chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" echoing through the stands as the players made their way onto the field.

Digital panels and the giant screen flashed "Thank You Armed Forces" messages during the warm-up, honouring the Indian armed forces for their bravery during the recent conflict, which had threatened to spiral into a full-blown war before the two nations agreed to a ceasefire.

Similar emotional scenes were witnessed earlier in the day in Jaipur, where players of Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings lined up for the national anthem ahead of their match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Tributes to the armed forces were also seen on Saturday, when the IPL resumed after a 10-day break with a washed out match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.