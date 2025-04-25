Paul Valthaty named ICA nominee for T20 Mumbai League's governing council

Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) Former Mumbai and Himachal Pradesh cricketer Paul Valthaty was on Friday named as the Indian Cricketers Association's nominee for the T20 Mumbai League governing council.

The T20 Mumbai League will make a comeback next month with the eight-team event set to be played from May 26, a day after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League, till June 8.

The competition was previously held in 2018 and 2019.

India captain Rohit Sharma has been appointed the brand ambassador of the competition which has seen more than 2,800 player registrations.