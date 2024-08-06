Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal among stars to go under the hammer at PKL auction

Mumbai: Asian Games gold medallist Pawan Sehrawat and Pardeep Narwal will go under the hammer at the auction even as franchises retained 88 players ahead of the season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

The franchises have retained a core group of players and are looking to build stronger units at the auctions slated to be held here on August 15 and 16.

Those retained include the raider duo of Ashu Malik and Naveen Kumar by Dabang Delhi K.C.

Puneri Paltan have held on to season 10's most valuable player award winner Aslam Inamdar while the Jaipur Pink Panthers have retained their star raider Arjun Deshwal.

A total of 88 players were retained across three categories with 22 from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 26 in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category and 40 in the Existing New Young Players (ENYP).

The non-retained players include Maninder Singh, Fazel Atrachali and Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh.

For the auction, the domestic and overseas players will be divided into four categories: A, B, C and D. The players will be further sub-divided as ‘All-Rounders’, ‘Defenders’ and ‘Raiders’ within each category.

The base prices for each of the categories are: Category A – Rs 30 Lakh, Category B – Rs 20 Lakh, Category C – Rs 13 Lakh, Category D – Rs 9 Lakh.

The player pool will consist of 500+ players. The total salary purse available to each franchise for its squad is Rs 5 crore.