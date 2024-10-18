Pawan Sehrawat propels Telugu Titans to victory in PKL Season 11 opener

Hyderabad, Oct 18 (PTI) Pawan Sehrawat led Telugu Titans to a thrilling 37-29 win over Bengaluru Bulls on the opening night of PKL Season 11, here on Friday.

Sehrawat got the first raid point. He went onto add a couple of more raid points for his side, and much to the joy of the Hyderabad crowd, the Telugu Titans took a three-point lead early on.

But a few minutes later, Pardeep Narwal and the Bengaluru Bulls fought back, reducing the lead to one-point.

The contest continued to swing both ways with the Telugu Titans and the Bengaluru Bulls not giving each other an inch.

After a time-out, the Telugu Titans picked up the momentum, with Sehrawat leading the charge.

At the half-time break, the Telugu Titans, cheered on by a packed house, went ahead of the Bengaluru Bulls by 9 points, with the score reading 20-11.

The second-half started off with the Bengaluru Bulls out of the blocks faster and the 9-point lead from the first half reduced to a 4-point deficit.

Surinder Dehal and Pardeep Narwal were in fine form for the Bengaluru Bulls, who inflicted an ALL-OUT on the Telugu Titans, midway through the second phase.

With 10 minutes to go, the deficit was down to 1 point, with the score reading 24-23.

From then on, the Telugu Titans fought back.

Sehrawat reached the 10-point mark and had the likes of Krishan, Vijay Malik, Sagar, and Ajit Pawar giving him ample support.

Within the next few minutes, the Telugu Titans wrestled back the momentum, and marched into a 7-point lead.

Moments after completing his Super 10, Sehrawat breached the 1200-point mark, to become the third ever player in the history of the PKL to achieve the milestone.

The Telugu Titans then went onto inflict an ALL OUT on the Bengaluru Bulls and thwarted any hopes of a comeback, as the lead stretched to 8 points with a couple of minutes to go. PTI TAP KHS