PBG Alaskan Knights one win away from GCL final

London, Oct 9 (PTI) PBG Alaskan Knights were placed at the top spot with 18 match points and a win away from securing their place in the final of the Global Chess League (GCL) here.

The Knights have so far registered six victories in seven matches and are six points ahead of Triveni and Alpine SG Pipers.

With three matches left before the knockout stage, the Knights are in the pole position to seal a spot in the final.

Despite their comfortable standing, the Knights' Anish Giri, on top board, was cautious about his team’s position. "It's not done yet, we still need to get to the final and win. But so far it's going well and I'm happy with everything, that's for sure," he said.

In a stunning upset earlier on Tuesday, the Mumba Masters defeated the favourites Alpine SG Pipers.

On board one, Magnus Carlsen was left reeling after a blunder in a combination allowed Maxime Vachier-Lagrave to claim victory. Visibly upset, Carlsen stormed out of the venue.

The Mumba Masters capitalised on this momentum to secure a dominant 14-5 win and deliver a major blow to the Pipers' chances of closing in on the league's leaders.

In the second match of the day, the winners of season one, Triveni Continental Kings were defeated by American Gambits 14-5.

The match saw Alireza Firouzja lose the first game in the tournament — blundering in an even rook endgame against the world No 2 Hikaru Nakamura.

The day closed with the Knights confidently defeating Ganges Grandmasters 15-4.

Playing as Black, the Knights started with a defeat but quickly took control of the match, winning on three boards.