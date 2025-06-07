PBG Kolhapur Tuskers beat Ratnagiri Jets in MPL

Pune, Jun 7 (PTI) Divyang Hinganekar's all-round heroics went in vain as Ratnagiri Jets lost to PBG Kolhapur Tuskers by seven wickets in a Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) match here on Saturday.

Hinganekar struck 58 off 26 balls (2x4; 6x6) as Ratnagiri posted 173 for 7 in 20 after being asked to bat. Pacer Rajneesh Gurbani (1 for 19 in 4 overs), left-arm pacer Atman Pore (3 for 29 in 4) and leggie Shreyas Chavan (2 for 30 in 4) were among the wicket takers for the Tuskers.

Playing their first match of the tournament, PBG Kolhapur Tuskers put on an all-round show to defeat two-time defending champions Ratnagiri Jets.

Top four batters -- Ankeet Bawne (51, 46b), Rahul Tripathi (32, 18b), Sachin Dhas (35, 32b) and Siddharth Mhatre (35 not out, 14b) -- helped Kolhapur overhaul the target in the 19th over.

Earlier in the day, Eagle Nashik Titans defeated Satara Warriors by 8 wickets (via VJD Method) in a rain-truncated match.