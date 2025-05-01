PBKS captain Iyer fined INR 12 lakh for slow over-rate against CSK

Chennai: Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined INR12 lakh for maintaining a slow-over rate during his team's win over Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League here.

"As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Shreyas Iyer was fined INR 12 Lakh," an IPL media advisory stated on Thursday.

Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh scored fluent fifties after Yuzvendra Chahal's hat-trick as Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings by four wickets to eliminate the five-time champions from the play-off race here on Wednesday.