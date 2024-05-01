PBKS' Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar restrict CSK to 162/7

Chennai, May 1 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad remained rock solid, scoring a half-century despite some incisive spin bowling by Punjab Kings spin duo of Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar, which restricted the five-time champions to 162 for 7 in an IPL match here on Wednesday.

Gaikwad smashed a 48-ball 62 even as Harpreet (2/17) managed to tie down the CSK top-order, grabbing the prized wickets of opener Ajinkya Rahane (29) and Shivam Dube (0).

Chahar too was unplayable, taking the wickets of Ravindra Jadeja (2) and Moeen Ali (15) as he returned figures of 2/16 in his four overs.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 162 for 7 in 20 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 29, Ruturaj Gaikwad 62, Sameer Rizvi 21; Harpreet Brar 2/17, Rahul Chahar 2/16).