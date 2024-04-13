PBKS post 147-8 against RR in IPL

Mullanpur, Apr 13 (PTI) Punjab Kings put up a shoddy show with the bat to be restricted to 147 for eight by Rajasthan Royals in their IPL match here on Saturday.

Asked to bat first, Punjab Kings, who are without their skipper Shikhar Dhawan, didn't get any momentum in their innings with lower-order batter Ashutosh Sharma (31), Jitesh Sharma (29) and Liam Livingstone (21) managing to take the team close to the 150-mark.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Avesh Khan (2/34) picked up two wickets each, while Trent Boult (1/22), Kuldeep Sen (1/35) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/31) bagged one each.

Brief Scores: PBKS: 147 for 8 in 20 overs (Ashutosh Sharma 31; Keshav Maharaj 2/23). PTI ATK UNG