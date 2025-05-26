PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer wins toss, opts to bowl against Mumbai Indians

Jaipur: Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

PBKS have made two changes, bringing in Kyle Jamieson and Vijaykumar Vyshak in place of Azmatullah Omarzai and Prabhsimran Singh, who has been named the impact substitute.

MI have fielded Ashwani Kumar in their playing XI.

Punjab Kings

Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh.

Mumbai Indians

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.