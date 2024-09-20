PCA Colts win JP Atray cricket tournament

Chandigarh, Sep 20 (PTI) Punjab Cricket Association Colts beat Delhi Challengers by 43 runs to win the title in the 29th All India J P Atray memorial cricket tournament at Mohali on Friday.

The winners received a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh and a trophy while the runners-up team bagged Rs 1.5 lakh and a trophy.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan was the chief guest and gave away the prizes to the teams, a press release here said.

Vivek Atray, convenor of the tournament was among others present on the occasion.

Batting first, the PCA Colts scored 298/8 in the allotted 50 overs. Among the main run scorers were opener Harnoor Singh (89) and Sohraab Dhaliwal (74 not out).

Delhi Challengers bowler Vikas Singh claimed 3 wickets and Vaibhav Arora bagged 2 wickets.

In reply, Delhi Challengers were all out for 255 in 47.1 overs, with Rishi Dhawan scoring 76 and Mahipal Lomror making 48.

The BCCI-recognised event was held at different venues including Punjab Cricket Association's stadiums at Mullanpur and Mohali and Tau Devi Lal cricket stadium in Panchkula between September 10-20.

The final was played at PCA Stadium, Mohali.