PCB appoints new chief operating officer

Lahore, Nov 9 (PTI) A senior bureaucrat, Syed Sameer Ahmed has taken charge as the new Chief Operating Officer of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Ahmed, a deputy commissioner in Lahore, has taken over from Salman Naseer after his appointment was approved by the PCB's board of governors on Saturday.

Naseer, who had been serving as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) COO for the last few years, has been appointed Chief Executive of the Pakistan Super League.

PCB Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi is expected to bring in more people from his team of bureaucrats when he was the caretaker chief minister of Punjab province.

A major change is also expected in the International Cricket Department with a new head likely to be announced next week.